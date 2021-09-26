Tempur Sealy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 425% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,905 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

