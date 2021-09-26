Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $45,240,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 136,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

