TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. TERA has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $126,067.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00067431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00103542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00133691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,329.45 or 1.00180066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.31 or 0.07057101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00761744 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

