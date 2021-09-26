TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.23. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
