TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.23. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.04 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

