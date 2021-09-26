Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $68.63 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion and $76.43 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,542,995,825 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

