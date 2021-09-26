Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,138 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $191,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.65. 3,191,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,744. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.75 and a 12 month high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

