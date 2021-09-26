TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.97.
TFII has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.
Shares of TFII opened at C$134.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$54.71 and a 12-month high of C$146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.29.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
