TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.97.

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of TFII opened at C$134.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$54.71 and a 12-month high of C$146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$139.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.29.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$589,255,417.11. Insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 over the last 90 days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

