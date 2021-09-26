The Alkaline Water’s (WTER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Alkaline Water to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.96.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 44.76% and a negative return on equity of 323.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Alkaline Water will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

