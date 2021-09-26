The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

