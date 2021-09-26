The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up to $47.09

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.09, but opened at $48.15. The Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 17,720 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

