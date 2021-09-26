The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE INVH opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

