The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

