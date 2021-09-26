The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of The Hershey worth $34,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.04 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.74.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

