The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

