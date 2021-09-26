The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Kroger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Kroger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.