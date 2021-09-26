The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

