The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Macerich by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Macerich by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Macerich by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

