The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $704,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 144.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 136,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 80,893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,512,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,512,000 after buying an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $6,821,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.22. 3,549,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

