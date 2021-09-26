The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 175,034 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of Eli Lilly and worth $574,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

LLY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

