The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,111,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,076,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,031,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,457. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

