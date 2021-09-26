The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.81% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $836,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 1,511,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,813. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.