The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.530-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE TTC opened at $98.40 on Friday. The Toro has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

