The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

