TheStreet Lowers Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $90,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.