THORChain Price Reaches $7.37 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. In the last week, THORChain has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $85.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $7.37 or 0.00016984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00068253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00103357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00131587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.87 or 0.99774332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.71 or 0.07016016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00766854 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

