Timothy C. Gokey Sells 49,897 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $169.01 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.16 and its 200 day moving average is $163.09.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.