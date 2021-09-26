TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00011836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $266.14 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

