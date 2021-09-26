TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading Down 5.5%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

TOD’S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

