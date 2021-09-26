Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.07

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.07 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 9404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

