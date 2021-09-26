Toronto Dominion Bank Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.08. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

