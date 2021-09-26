Toronto Dominion Bank Has $86,000 Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $30,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 933,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

ORLA opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.