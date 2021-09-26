Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $57,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.90 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

