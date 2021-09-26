Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after buying an additional 917,020 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Cannae by 31.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

CNNE stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

