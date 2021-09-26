TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an average rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.43.

TTE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 119.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 166.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

