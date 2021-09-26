Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

Shares of TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.85.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,873 in the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

