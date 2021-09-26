TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $989.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

