Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,435 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $468,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

