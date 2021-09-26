Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 342,704 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $244,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

