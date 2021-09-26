Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $20,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.61%.

TSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

