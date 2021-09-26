Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 60.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 96.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 346.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.