Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.62 and last traded at $114.62. 14,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 711,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock worth $16,330,194 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

