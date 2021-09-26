Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $521.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $482.51. 106,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,632. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $332.20 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.38 and a 200 day moving average of $447.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

