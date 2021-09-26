UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €11.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.81 ($13.89).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

