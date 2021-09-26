Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Major Shareholder Acquires $337,500.00 in Stock

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

