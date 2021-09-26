United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

UNFI stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.28.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

