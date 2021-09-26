United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals worth $24,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,144,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,969,000 after buying an additional 40,053 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $356.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.31 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

