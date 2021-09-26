United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $405.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.18 EPS.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.64.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $356.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $164.31 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.