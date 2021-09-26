USDK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $176.15 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $176.15 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00107233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00141577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.54 or 0.99806385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.48 or 0.06805373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00770099 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

