usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Shares Down 4.8%

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 1,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for usell.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for usell.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.