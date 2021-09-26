Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.26. Uxin shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 27,625 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Uxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,987,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

